VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street host the first Food Truck Thursday of the 2020 season.
The first one is scheduled for Thursday, March 19, city officials said.
This family-fun event will take place the third Thursday of every month from March through October.
A number of food trucks will be set up for the first event, featuring different food and dessert choices, city officials said.
In addition to the food trucks, patrons can hear a free live concert. The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority will provide tables and chairs for participants to use, as well as a stage for the free concert, city officials said.
“We’re really excited about bringing back this popular community event. We hope that it is successful for the all of the food truck business owners and will grow every month," said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street coordinator." Our main focus for this event and every event we do is to bring more attention and people into Downtown Valdosta. We have tons of wonderful shops and restaurants right here in downtown all year long that need community support and events like this put them on people’s radars. ”
The event will take place 5-8:30 p.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Lee Street, Downtown across from City Hall, city officials said. Parking spaces will be available directly across from the field at the McKey Street lot, the corner of Hill Avenue and Ashley Street, Toombs Street, the City Hall annex plus street parking throughout downtown, they said.
