Food Truck Thursday returns

VALDOSTA – Valdosta food trucks are back for another season – social distancing style.
The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street host Food Truck Thursday, March through November, city officials said in a statement. The first event of the season is scheduled for March 18. The event will be held on the third Thursday of each month throughout the season.
The event will be set up as a "Food Truck Crawl" with food trucks set up simultaneously around Downtown Valdosta. The trucks will be located along Valley Street and in the Lowndes County Judicial Complex parking lot, city officials said.
Event goers can try everything from barbecue to shaved ice, burgers, tacos, smoothies and more.
"Visit one location or visit all of them – plan your crawl ahead of time," organizers said.
Food truck vendors will be spaced out in different locations to accommodate social distancing and abide by Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, city officials said.
All locations are within walking distance of each other; visitors are encouraged to park in one of the many downtown lots and walk to each location.
"Bring your appetite and dine on excellent food, while enjoying this open air, outdoor event," city officials said.
Social distancing markers and safety reminders will be in place at each food truck line.
A map of food truck locations will be released. Note food trucks and locations could be subject to change.
Want to be a vendor? Visit www.valdostamainstreet.com for more info and to sign up.
For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Public Information Office, (229) 259-3548 or ajohnson@valdostacity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.