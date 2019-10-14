VALDOSTA – Food Truck Thursday is coming to a close for the year.
The series’ final installment of its regular season is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue. The series is sponsored by Valdosta Main Street.
“Food Truck Thursday exceeded all of our expectations. We have had such a fun time putting this event together for not only the City of Valdosta but really South Georgia,” said Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator.
“Every department in the city played a role in pulling this event off every month and we could not be more proud of our team and the community. We love to try new and exciting events in Downtown Valdosta and it all pays off in the end when the community shows up. All the hard work has totally been worth it.”
Vendors this week are Blazin’ Hog BBQ, La Meza, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes, Red Owl, 8-Finger Jack Stew & Q, Sazon Mobile Kitchen, Hibachi Hwy, TNT Hot Dogs, Big Willy’s Seafood, Nom Nom Nom, The Foodie King, Daylight Donuts and T’s Treats.
A volleyball net, a corn-hole board, a sand pile for kids and a bounce house have been included during past Food Truck Thursdays.
Tents, tables and chairs are provided but organizers encourage residents to bring their own chairs.
Goodtime Jr. Music Shed performs during each event.
Thrasher confirmed the city plans to host the Food Truck Thursday series from March through October next year.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.