Food truck event continues despite rain chances

VALDOSTA – Rain or shine, the monthly food truck event will be held as planned 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, downtown, according to Valdosta Main Street.
On Aug. 15, the event's regular date of the third Thursday of the month, Food Truck Thursday was postponed due to "inclement weather," organizers said.
The National Weather Service is predicting a "40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m." and a 30 percent chance "mainly before 8 p.m." Tuesday, according to its online forecast.
The food truck event is held at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue and features a variety of food trucks.
Vendors include Daylight Donuts, La Meza, Sazon Mobile Kitchen, Big Nick’s on Baytree, Rico’s Tacos, Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes, Blazin' Hog BBQ, Amaizen Dogs, Hibachi Highway, Dad’s Good to Go, TNT Hot Dogs, Foodie King, Kona Ice and The Mix.
Call (229) 259-3577 for more information.
