VALDOSTA – Cruising back into downtown is the Food Truck Crawl, hosted the third Thursday of May.
Downtown Valdosta Main Street sponsors the event 5-8:30 p.m., May 20.
More than 12 food trucks will scatter throughout the downtown area to offer various cuisine, according to organizers. The trucks will be located along Valley Street and in the Lowndes County Judicial Complex parking lot, city officials said in a past statement.
Visit valdostamainstreet.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.