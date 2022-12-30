Wild Adventures Pharaohs Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Showtime Snacks

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Taste of China

4030 Bemiss Road Suite C; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats 2

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Outpost Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Typhoon Grill

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Safari Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Lone Star Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Farmhouse

5123 Mill Store Road; Dec. 16

99 — A

Wild Adventures Safari Burgers

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

94 — A

Wild Adventures

Mayfield Marketplace

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

97 — A

Wild Adventures Pounces Pizza

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Cup Central

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Corndog Company

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16

100 — A

The Garden Grill & Bar

1702 Grotto Road; Dec. 16

90 — A

Chipotle Mexican Grill

3289 Inne Perimeter Road; Dec. 19

100 — (New Opening)

Cajun Wild Crab

282 Norman Drive Suite A; Dec. 19

97 — A

Texas Roadhouse

1874 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 19

97 — A

Dominos Pizza

4644 Bemiss Road Suite B; Dec. 19

94 — A

Dominos Pizza

210 Northside Drive; Dec. 19

100 — A

Friends Grill & Bar

3338 Country Club Road Unit B; Dec. 19

92 — A

306 North Restaurant

306 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 19

94 — A

Popeyes

2119 Bemiss Road; Dec. 19

95 — A

Hardees #1502993

2901 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 19

96 — A

Mo’s Mediterranean Table

200 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 20

87 — B

Thai Cruz

5913 Bemiss Road; Dec. 20

93 — A

Arby’s #5970

1202 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 20

87 — B

Red Owl Coffee Company

3929 Macey Drive; Dec. 20

94 — A

El Cazador

1600 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 20

93 — A

Family Pizza

5945 Bemiss Road; Dec. 20

100 — A

Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant

4143 N. Valdosta Road; Dec. 20

94 — A

Longhorn Steakhouse

1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 20

91 — A

Wild Adventures Sugar Shack

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21

100 — A

Exotic Flavor Funnel Cakes LLC

1126 W. Hwy.. 122 B; Dec. 21

94 — A

Big Nick’s

904 Baytree Road; Dec. 21

96 — A

Big Nick’s Mobile Unit

904 Baytree Road; Dec. 21

100 — A

Wild Adventures Coke Freestyle

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21

100 — A

The Grill at Kinderlou

4005 Bear Lake Road; Dec. 21

92 — A

Giulio’s Greek Italian Restaurant

105 E. Ann St.; Dec. 21

96 — A

Wooden Nickel Pub

3269 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 21

87 — B

Wild Adventures Congo Wings

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21

100 — A

Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21

91 — A

Wild Adventures Water’s Edge: Brews & Bites

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21

100 — A

Wild Adventures Jungle Icee

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21

100 — A

Wild Adventures Arcade Dippin Dots

3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21

100 — A

Outback Steakhouse

1824 Club House Drive; Dec. 21

92 — A

Mori Japanese Steak House

1709 Norman Drive; Dec. 21

100 — A

