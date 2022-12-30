Wild Adventures Pharaohs Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Showtime Snacks
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Taste of China
4030 Bemiss Road Suite C; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Ice Cap Treats 2
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Outpost Canteen
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Typhoon Grill
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Safari Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Lone Star Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Farmhouse
5123 Mill Store Road; Dec. 16
99 — A
Wild Adventures Safari Burgers
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
94 — A
Wild Adventures
Mayfield Marketplace
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
97 — A
Wild Adventures Pounces Pizza
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Cup Central
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Corndog Company
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
Wild Adventures Backstage Food Court
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 16
100 — A
The Garden Grill & Bar
1702 Grotto Road; Dec. 16
90 — A
Chipotle Mexican Grill
3289 Inne Perimeter Road; Dec. 19
100 — (New Opening)
Cajun Wild Crab
282 Norman Drive Suite A; Dec. 19
97 — A
Texas Roadhouse
1874 Clubhouse Drive; Dec. 19
97 — A
Dominos Pizza
4644 Bemiss Road Suite B; Dec. 19
94 — A
Dominos Pizza
210 Northside Drive; Dec. 19
100 — A
Friends Grill & Bar
3338 Country Club Road Unit B; Dec. 19
92 — A
306 North Restaurant
306 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 19
94 — A
Popeyes
2119 Bemiss Road; Dec. 19
95 — A
Hardees #1502993
2901 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 19
96 — A
Mo’s Mediterranean Table
200 N. Patterson St.; Dec. 20
87 — B
Thai Cruz
5913 Bemiss Road; Dec. 20
93 — A
Arby’s #5970
1202 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 20
87 — B
Red Owl Coffee Company
3929 Macey Drive; Dec. 20
94 — A
El Cazador
1600 N. Ashley St.; Dec. 20
93 — A
Family Pizza
5945 Bemiss Road; Dec. 20
100 — A
Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant
4143 N. Valdosta Road; Dec. 20
94 — A
Longhorn Steakhouse
1110 N. St. Augustine Road; Dec. 20
91 — A
Wild Adventures Sugar Shack
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21
100 — A
Exotic Flavor Funnel Cakes LLC
1126 W. Hwy.. 122 B; Dec. 21
94 — A
Big Nick’s
904 Baytree Road; Dec. 21
96 — A
Big Nick’s Mobile Unit
904 Baytree Road; Dec. 21
100 — A
Wild Adventures Coke Freestyle
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21
100 — A
The Grill at Kinderlou
4005 Bear Lake Road; Dec. 21
92 — A
Giulio’s Greek Italian Restaurant
105 E. Ann St.; Dec. 21
96 — A
Wooden Nickel Pub
3269 Inner Perimeter Road; Dec. 21
87 — B
Wild Adventures Congo Wings
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21
100 — A
Wild Adventures Jungle Canteen
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21
91 — A
Wild Adventures Water’s Edge: Brews & Bites
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21
100 — A
Wild Adventures Jungle Icee
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21
100 — A
Wild Adventures Arcade Dippin Dots
3766 Old Clyattville Road; Dec. 21
100 — A
Outback Steakhouse
1824 Club House Drive; Dec. 21
92 — A
Mori Japanese Steak House
1709 Norman Drive; Dec. 21
100 — A
