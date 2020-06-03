VALDOSTA – Food Lion announced Wednesday the purchase of 62 BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, making it the largest acquisition in Food Lion history.
“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Meg Ham, Food Lion president, said in a statement. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”
Food Lion expects to hire more than 4,650 associates to serve customers at the 62 new stores, according to a statement from the company.
The Georgia locations include 775 Ga. Highway 122 W, Hahira; 207 Mcpherson St., Nashville; 1207 W. Screven St., Quitman, store officials said.
Southeastern Grocers had agreed that distribution will be served by ADUSA Distribution, LLC, through the Mauldin, S.C. distribution center.
Purchased stores will continue operating as BI-Lo and Harveys Supermarkets until “the transaction is complete,” according to the Food Lion statement.
Company officials stated this is expected to take place during a staggered period from January to April 2021.
All purchased stores will be operated under the Food Lion banner.
The full list of purchased stores includes:
2310 N. Slappey St., Albany.
1511 S. Radium Springs Road, Albany.
2800 Old Dawson Road, Albany.
1108 S. Pierce St., Alma.
2803 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta.
12246 Columbia St., Suite F, Blakely.
775 Ga. Highway 122 W, Hahira.
42 Surrey Plaza, Hawkinsville.
955 S. 1st St., Jesup.
155 S. Leroy St., Metter.
207 Mcpherson St., Nashville.
540 W. Bacon St., Pembroke.
1207 W. Screven St., Quitman.
246 S. Main St., Reidsville.
1041 Franklin Springs St., Royston.
1451 Ga. Highway 21 S., Springfield.
325 Northside Drive E., Suite 1, Statesboro.
1109 W. Ogeechee St., Sylvania.
1404 E. Jackson St., Thomasville.
2201 U.S. Highway 41 N., Tifton.
1101 E. 1st St., Vidalia.
1312 Plant Ave., Waycross.
2601 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, N.C.
742 W. Highway 27, Lincolnton N.C.
2901 S. Main St., Anderson, S.C.
860 Parris Island Gateway, Suite N, Beaufort, S.C.
2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce, S.C.
300 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, S.C.
712 S. Alabama Ave., Chesnee, S.C.
1436 J A Cochran Bypass, Chester, S.C.
4464 Devine St., Columbia, S.C.
6021 Saint Andrews Road, Columbia, S.C.
104 Jungle Road, Edisto Island, S.C.
1103 N. Main St., Fountain Inn, S.C.
6 K Mart Plaza, Greenville, S.C.
15 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, S.C.
101 Verdae Boulevard, Suite 1200, Greenville, S.C.
2010 Montague Ave. Ext., Greenwood, S.C.
1365 W. Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer, S.C.
2460 Hudson Road, Greer, S.C.
819 W. Carolina Ave., Hartsville, S.C.
500 E. Greer St., Honea Path, S.C.
11153 Asheville Highway, Inman, S.C.
3924 Highway 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
1370 Chestnut NE, Orangeburg, S.C.
115 Willbrook Boulevard, Pawleys Island, S.C.
330 Lebby St., Pelzer S.C.
7709 Highway 76, Pendleton, S.C.
518 N. Wheeler Ave., Prosperity, S.C.
5982 W. Jim Bilton Boulevard, Saint George, S.C.
605 Travis Ave., Saluda, S.C.
191 Bilo Plaza, Seneca, S.C.
2607 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, S.C.
699 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, S.C.
2401 Reidville Road, Spartanburg, S.C.
975 Bacons Bridge Road, Unit 117, Summerville, S.C.
1625 N. Main St., Suite 108, Summerville, S.C.
2055 Wedgefield Road, Sumter, S.C.
550 Robertson Boulevard, Walterboro, S.C.
1126 U.S. Highway 321 Bus S., Winnsboro, S.C.
717 E. Liberty St., Unit D, York, S.C.
1095 Filbert Highway, York, S.C.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.