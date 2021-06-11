HAHIRA – Food Lion will hold open interviews next week at all of its stores, including those in four South Georgia cities.
Food Lion is planning open interviews in more than 1,100 stores from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, according to a statement from the company released Wednesday.
The grocery store chain has locations in Hahira, Quitman, Nashville and Tifton – all four sites opened earlier this year.
Interested applicants can visit their local Food Lion during the scheduled interview times and meet with store leadership to talk about employment at that particular store, according to a statement.
"The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities," the statement read.
Anyone not able to go to the hiring event but still wants to apply to Food Lion can visit foodlion.com/careers, the statement read.
Visit foodlion.com/stores for more information about store locations.
