Food giveaway to benefit 1,500 families

VALDOSTA – Families in need will receive food assistance for Thanksgiving next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia seeks to feed 1,500 families through Thanksgiving for Thousands, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Valdosta High School, 4590 Inner Perimeter Road.
This amount is 300 more than last year when 1,200 families were fed.
Nonperishable foods will be offered in 20-pound boxes along with fresh and frozen foods, said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest chief marketing officer.
One box feeds a family of four for up to one week, and one box will be given to each household though organizers recommend carpooling.
“We encourage people to get there before 10 or 10:30 in the morning at the latest because we normally do run out at about 11 or 11:30 (a.m.),” she said.
Food from the giveaway is due to donations from area supermarkets and manufacturers, United States Department of Agriculture commodities and Second Harvest purchases through contributions.
McCall said no proof of income or identification has to be provided though each family will need to complete a self-declaration form.
Families may drive in from other counties to benefit from the giveaway should they choose, she said. Residents may also pick up food for any elderly or shut-in relatives.
The purpose of Thanksgiving for Thousands is twofold. Second Harvest is able to give to the community for the holidays while also allowing residents to volunteer and give their time.
In its 26-county service area, McCall said one in four kids and one in five people are currently food-insecure.
“Because it’s the holidays, hunger’s top of mind because we are counting our blessings," she said. “These rates are all-year round, and so, we love for people to get involved with the holidays so that we can keep them informed on what goes on throughout the year.”
Residents and businesses can sponsor a food box for $5.
Ankle & Foot Associates has chosen to sponsor boxes for all of its employees estimated to be around 100.
The estimated $500 donation was part of the company’s initiative, AFA Cares, and was the idea of podiatrist Dr. Andrew D. Woods of AFA’s Valdosta office, said Alisa “Toni” Nelson, company marketing director.
Thanksgiving for Thousands falls in line with AFA’s mission to promote health and wellness.
“It stands for something that we’re currently trying to do as a push here for our organization,” Nelson said.
McCall said AFA has put out a challenge to other businesses to follow in its path and sponsor boxes for their employees.
Second Harvest expanded the food giveaway to Thomasville for the first time this year.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the Valdosta Thanksgiving for Thousands until Monday, Nov. 25.
Visit feedingsga.org, or search for Second Harvest of South Georgia on Facebook, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.