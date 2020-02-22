VALDOSTA – It was a few minutes past noon, and a line had begun to form outside of a little white house on South Street.
It sits in a neighborhood where Valdosta Councilwoman Sandra Tooley was raised.
For a decade, residents have been visiting the house weekly to be fed in more ways than one.
Tooley established the South Street Community Care House on Jan. 25, 2010, with one vision – to provide a space for children to learn and participate in recreational activities.
“I’m happy that we kept going. We have not closed down no matter what has been going,” Tooley said. “It hasn’t been that easy. We had a lot of little hiccups in the way, but we continued to keep going.”
A little boy inspired the concept for the care house.
Tooley was on her way home one morning after working night hours. She saw a young boy waiting on a bus; he expressed to her that he was hungry.
She took a trip to McDonald's the next day and bought the child breakfast. Food was purchased for a little girl accompanying the boy, as well.
Her thoughts started flowing.
Tooley’s aunt’s house sat empty. That is, until she decided to turn it into the South Street Community Care House, a safe haven for the youth.
“One of the main things was to get the kids off the streets with nothing to do but bad (things),” she said. “If you don’t have anything to do, you find negative things to do.”
Breakfast was cooked for about 35 kids of all ages each morning. Later with time, adults began being served breakfast, too.
Still today, residents visit the care house at noon Tuesdays to receive nourishment. Food boxes are donated at noon Thursdays and by appointment Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In one day, free plates can be given to 250 people with 150 food boxes being donated later in the week. Second Harvest of South Georgia supplies the boxes, Tooley said.
Tutoring is also available to students.
The program has received attention and has grown through the years; so much so, Tooley now utilizes the house next door for services.
“It was a vision,” she said. “My Father in Heaven put it in my heart to help people. … It was something God has been preparing me for for a while.”
She leads the South Street Community Care House without judgment and feeds residents’ stomachs, as well as their spirits; and, she does it with the assistance of volunteers such as Jerry Donaldson.
A five-year volunteer, Donaldson said he does “some of anything that’s need done.”
His duties include holding Bible study at the care house, assisting with lunch and taking food to three residents who are shut-in.
He said he volunteers because he wants to be a difference in the community and because he loves people.
“I get a sense of satisfaction, and that’s what we should do,” he said. “We should care about people.”
Helping others is the foundation of the care house, Tooley said.
She encourages others to give their time. For her, that’s more gratifying than giving money.
A motto of the care house is to “help one help another so we all help ourselves.”
“That’s all I want to do,” Tooley said. “Let’s help each other to build for ourselves, and we can have anything we want. We just have to help each other.”
In her opinion, no one in the Valdosta area should ever be hungry as the care house will serve food to anyone.
Community service hours are available at the South Street Community Care House, 311 South St. More information is available on its Facebook page or by calling (229) 834-0979.
