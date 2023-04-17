VALDOSTA — Jeff Lind unloaded a couple of large coolers of food one at a time from the back of his pickup truck in the church’s parking lot.
“This is my good deed to make up for all my past transgressions,” he said with a chuckle as he carried the coolers inside. “It gets me out of bed in the mornings.”
“It” does more than that. Lind — with Gourmet Guys Catering — uses a commercial kitchen to cook dozens of meals daily for Break Bread Together, a ministry of First Presbyterian Church, where he was delivering the coolers of food last week.
Break Bread’s purpose is to deliver meals to the poor, the homebound, the hungry and the sick.
Lind, a New Jersey native who has lived in Lowndes County for half a century, has been helping Break Bread for three years. He got involved with the food ministry when Ray Chitty, a local banker, asked him to help.
Like Lind, the Break Bread ministry itself is marking a 50-year anniversary, said Beth Mathis, the program’s coordinator. The ministry was established by First Presbyterian Church in 1973.
Most of the ministry’s clients are elderly, low-income people with little or no family support in the area around Downtown Valdosta, Mathis said.
“We average 36-40 meals a day,” she said.
Each weekday, Lind delivers the food to the church, where volunteers sort out the dinner plates to be given to more volunteers to deliver on routes, Mathis said. A typical plate consists of a meat, two vegetables and a roll.
Lind, who also occasionally helps out on deliveries, said Break Bread does more than provide food.
“We can stop, talk with the clients for a few minutes,” he said. “Sometimes we’re the only contact with the world outside their house they have … We provide food for the heart as much as anything else.”
Mathis said the volunteer drivers also help watch out for those receiving the meals. Break Bread has emergency contact numbers for its clients, and can reach out if something seems amiss, such as someone not coming to the door.
“It’s hard to tell who gets the most out of (Break Bread): our volunteer drivers or those who get the meals,” she said.
The most difficult part of the job, according to Mathis, is when someone just out of the hospital calls for help with meals and has to be told that the waiting list for clients is already more than a year long.
Two things Break Bread always needs are volunteers and money. Mathis said the ministry operates on donations from churches, social and service clubs plus individuals and receives no government funds of any kind.
“Donations are 100% tax deductible; all the money goes to buying the food,” she said.
The ministry’s main fundraiser, the 5K Bun Run, takes place in June, with runners taking off from the YMCA parking lot, heading off through the Rolling Hills area and back to the Y, Mathis said.
More volunteer drivers are also needed; most routes take 45 minutes to an hour to finish, she said.
Those wishing to contact Break Bread Together can reach Mathis at her email, breakbread@firstpresvaldosta.org.
