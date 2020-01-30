VALDOSTA — The culinary arts meets the visual arts at the Third Annual Food and Wine Classic.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts the event 6-9 p.m., Feb. 6, at the center, 527 N. Patterson St.
Restaurants will provide 11 signature dishes, 30 wine samples and two signature cocktails. Samples are also from the Georgia Beer Company and The Warehouse Fine Wines and Spirits.
“Culinary is an art. It’s one of the things that we promote here at the center for the arts, and so, it’s just a great way to support the community that also supports us,” said Sementha Mathews, center executive director.
She said the event not only showcases the art on the center’s walls, but it celebrates the culinary arts. It is an extension of culinary arts classes hosted at the Turner Center regularly.
The Classic is a fundraiser by the Center for the Arts Guild on behalf of Turner.
CAG President Jane Burgsteiner said the gathering allows patrons to experience the various culinary dishes while simultaneously supporting the Turner Center.
Woodstack BBQ Tavern, the Salty Snapper, Ella’s Top Corral, 306 North and Steel Magnolias are listed as some of the event vendors.
“We thank our chefs, sponsors and the community for making this event a success for our arts community,” Burgsteiner said.
The Food and Wine Classic was originated in partnership with Randy DeCoudres, co-owner of Friends Grille and Bar.
Gold tokens will be available for purchase at $1 to vote for the favorite restaurant vendor.
Tickets are $50 and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sponsorships are available until Jan. 31. The cost is $250.
Call (229) 247-2787, or visit turnercenter.org, for more information.
