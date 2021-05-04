VALDOSTA – The world of culinary arts will benefit the visual arts at the Fourth Annual Food and Wine Classic held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts on North Patterson Street.
Twelve restaurants will come together in the center's Art Park to feature food samples, cocktails and 40 specialty wines. Georgia Beer Company will offer craft beer, according to a statement from the Turner Center.
Participating eateries are Mo's Mediterranean Table, DuMEALZ, Jessie's Restaurant and Catering, Steel Magnolias, Big Nick's on Baytree, 306 North, Covington’s Dining and Catering, Friends Grille and Bar, Salty Snapper, Woodstack BBQ and Ella's Top Corral. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College's culinary arts program will also participate.
"Most of life's most special occasions take place with the great food, service and atmosphere of the restaurants featured in the Fourth Annual Food and Wine Classic," Sementha Mathews, center executive director, said. "These restaurants are also involved in so many aspects of community life, such as the arts. The Turner Center is very fortunate to partner with these amazing culinary experts for a great night in the Art Park, celebrating and raising money for the arts in Valdosta, Lowndes County."
The event is a fundraiser organized by the Center for the Arts Guild on the Turner Center's behalf. Funding benefits programs at the arts center, Mathews said.
According to a release from Turner, CAG works to support the center by elevating fine arts and creativity.
"The Food and Wine Classic highlights the part of life that never fails to build community. Eating is a universal experience, and dining out offers a first-class version of enjoying good eats. The Food and Wine Classic is sure to provide a high-quality experience alongside high-quality fare," according to the center statement.
Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend the event. Tickets are $50 each and includes all food and drink samples available at the classic. Tickets are limited.
Masks are recommended.
Call (229) 247.2787, or visit turnercenter.org, to buy tickets.
