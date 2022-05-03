Fogerty plays Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Legendary rocker John Fogerty is scheduled to perform this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park.
"John Fogerty is a true American treasure," park representatives said in a statement. "As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie and Southern-fried rock & roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective."
Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song, “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country.
Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” etc.
Fogerty is scheduled to play 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Old Clyattville Road. More information: Visit wildadventures.com.
