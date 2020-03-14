Florida men face Lowndes drug charges

VALDOSTA — A check on a speeding vehicle Thursday led to a pair of arrests on drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy found a car going north on Interstate 75 at 89 miles per hour, according to a sheriff’s office statement. The deputy stopped the vehicle and smelled marijuana, the statement said.
A sheriff’s office K-9 dog “alerted” on the vehicle, and deputies found approximately three pounds of marijuana during a search, according to the statement.
The driver, Walteau Lawson, 40, of New Port Richey, Fla., is charged with speeding and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, while a passenger, Michael Bayless, 59, of Tampa, Fla., is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects, according to the sheriff’s office statement.
Both men were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
