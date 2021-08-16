Florida man arrested on weapons, drug charges

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop on Interstate 75 Thursday resulted in an arrest, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies stopped a northbound vehicle for traffic infractions, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office statement.
The driver allowed a vehicle search and deputies reported finding two kilos of fentanyl, valued at $200,000, plus two kilos of heroin, valued at $200,000, the statement said. The driver also had a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.
Jaime Lozano Valles of Florida is charged with trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of heroin and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.