Florida man arrested after chase

VALDOSTA — A chase Wednesday resulted in an arrest, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
At 11:08 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to a statement from the state patrol. The driver failed to yield and began a pursuit southbound on Interstate 75, the statement said.
The driver left I-75 and got onto Madison Highway, fleeing at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly. As the driver approached the intersection of Madison Highway and South Patterson Street, the driver hit the rear of another vehicle, according to authorities.
EMTs checked all subjects involved in the crash and no one needed medical attention.
About 12 grams of suspected marijuana was in the vehicle, along with a set of digital scales, the patrol said. The suspect was taken to the Lowndes County Jail. There were three passengers, including an infant, in the suspect's vehicle; they were released from the scene, the statement said. The suspect's vehicle was impounded; the other vehicle was driven away after the crash investigation was complete.
Jordan Anthony Luke, 21, of Zephyrhills, Fla., is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance (suspected marijuana), failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while unlicensed, according to the statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
