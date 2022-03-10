FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following
  areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
  Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal
  Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin,
  Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
  Lafayette, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Brooks, Decatur,
  Grady, Lowndes, Seminole and Thomas.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Multiple rounds of rain has brought 2-5 inches of rain to the
    Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Additional rainfall is
    expected Friday through Saturday morning with widespread
    amounts of 3-6 inches. This additional rainfall could result
    in flash flooding and minor flooding on area rivers.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

-- National Weather Service

