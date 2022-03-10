FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty and Madison. In Georgia, Brooks, Decatur, Grady, Lowndes, Seminole and Thomas. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of rain has brought 2-5 inches of rain to the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Additional rainfall is expected Friday through Saturday morning with widespread amounts of 3-6 inches. This additional rainfall could result in flash flooding and minor flooding on area rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
-- National Weather Service
