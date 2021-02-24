STATENVILLE — A flood warning for the Alapaha River at Statenville has been extended “until further notice,” the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
The flood stage for the Alapaha River at Statenville is 100 feet; at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the river had already reached 103.6 feet, according to a statement from the National Weather Service’s Jacksonville, Fla., office.
At Statenville, homes along the river in the town and along Griner Road are inundated when the river reaches 103 feet, the statement said.
At Mayday in Echols County, flood stage is 92 feet and Griner Road begins to flood, isolating 10 homes, the weather service said. Flooding along the road subsides two to three days after the river crests, the weather service said.
There have been no reports yet of homes being flooded, Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson said.
"Some of the homes are built on stilts, so they boat in and out when the river rises like this," he said.
At 100 feet, the boat ramp along Ga. 376 at Statenville’s western edge and its parking lot are flooded, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
