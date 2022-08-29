From the National Weather Service:

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the
  following counties, Berrien, Lanier and Lowndes.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 414 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
    shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
    rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Lakeland, Valdosta, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, Barretts
    and New Lois.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you