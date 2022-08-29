From the National Weather Service:
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Georgia, including the following counties, Berrien, Lanier and Lowndes. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 414 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lakeland, Valdosta, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, Barretts and New Lois. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.
