LAKELAND — Lakeland-Lanier County Chamber of Commerce presents the Flatlanders Youth Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Flatlander's Pond, behind the fire department.
The free family-friendly event welcomes participants ages 3-15, organizers said in a statement.
Registration: 7-7:30 a.m.
Fishing Begins: 7:45 a.m.
Catch counting and measuring: 9-10 a.m.
Awards: 10-11 a.m.
Door prizes throughout the day. Awards for most fish and longest fish for age groups: 3-6, 7-11, and 12-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.