The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
From 2 p.m. this afternoon through late tonight, heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flash flooding, is expected in any thunderstorm activity today. Previous rainfall over the last few days also leaves locations within the watch more prone to flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with isolated locations potentially receiving up to 6 inches of rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
