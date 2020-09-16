The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Ben Hill County in south central Georgia... Berrien County in south central Georgia... Cook County in south central Georgia... Irwin County in south central Georgia... Tift County in south central Georgia... Turner County in south central Georgia... * Until 115 AM EDT Thursday. * At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tifton, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Nashville, Adel, Ashburn, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Lenox, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Mystic, Unionville, Phillipsburg, Worth, Sycamore, Cecil and Rebecca. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
