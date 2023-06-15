The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
* Until 715 PM EDT.
* At 340 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is
already occurring. Several roads are flooded in Thomas, Brooks,
and Lowndes counties.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Quitman, Valdosta, Thomasville, Lake Park, Hahira, Boston,
Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base,
Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Barwick, Brooks Co A/p, Dixie, Pidcock,
Blue Springs and Oaklawn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
