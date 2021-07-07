The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Berrien County, northeastern Brooks County, southeastern Cook County, Lanier County and northern Lowndes County until 7:30 p.m. as a result of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Locations that will experience flash flooding include Valdosta, Lakeland, Adel, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Meigs, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, Allenville, Teeterville, I-75 At Exit 29, I-75 At Exit 22, Hansell, Naylor and Courthouse.
Between 1.5 and 3 inches have fallen in the last hour, the weather service said.
