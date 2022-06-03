Flags of Freedom display flies

VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes Country Parks & Recreation Authority hosts its Second Annual Flags of Freedom display, honoring military members who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Fifty flags, one for every state, line a section of the road through Freedom Park as a temporary memorial, authority representatives said in a statement.
VLPRA placed signs listing the names of every service member from Lowndes County who was killed in action from World War II to date. Records before that time are difficult to find as many early records were lost in a fire, representatives said.
There are also signs honoring fallen heroes from Moody Air Force Base – airmen who died while stationed here in Valdosta.
The flags went up Memorial Day weekend and will remain up until the week of July 4. The public is invited to drive or walk through any time the park is open, from 8 a.m. until sunset, authority representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.