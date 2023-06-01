ADEL — A Florida man was killed and a woman injured May 27 in an auto accident in Cook County.
At 3:40 p.m., a car was at the 43-mile marker of Interstate 75 heading southbound in the middle lane when it went partially into the left lane and the driver over-corrected, according to a statement from the Georgia State Patrol.
The car crossed all southbound lanes and the driver over-corrected in the emergency lane, causing the vehicle to overturn, landing upright, authorities said.
A passenger — identified as Syed Hamdani, a 39-year-old man from Miami — was ejected from the car and died, the state patrol said.
The driver — a 50-year-old Miami woman — was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta with serious injuries, authorities said.
The driver was cited for failure to maintain lane, the state patrol said.
