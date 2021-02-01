Fla. man charged with Valdosta bank burglary

VALDOSTA — A Florida man was arrested after a burglary at a Valdosta bank branch Saturday, police said in a statement released Monday.
Valdosta Police Department officers responded to a burglary in progress at Regions Bank, 2611 N. Patterson St., at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, when no one was supposed to be in the building, a police statement said. Police set up a perimeter and began a search.
A Valdosta State University police officer found a suspect who matched the offender’s description; the suspect fled but was quickly captured and detained, according to the statement.
All stolen items were recovered, police said.
Gene Schuler, 54, of Tampa, Fla., is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, the police statement said.
“This is an example of how well all of our local law enforcement agencies work together to keep our community safe,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
