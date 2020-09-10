Fla. man arrested in Lowndes on kidnapping, attempted murder charges

VALDOSTA — A Florida man wanted on kidnapping and attempted murder charges was arrested Wednesday in Valdosta, Lowndes County’s sheriff said.
Eddy Lee was arrested after he was flushed out of a house on U.S. 84 with tear gas, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Thursday.
The suspect is named in a case where a person was kidnapped after an argument, forcing the victim out of a hotel, threatening other people and firing several shots in the process, according to a statement from the Pasco County, Fla., sheriff’s office.
The man stole a vehicle and forced the victim inside; a police chase followed, and the victim was found with the vehicle after a crash, according to the Pasco County statement.
The suspect fled on foot; the victim was unharmed, according to the statement.
Warrants from Pasco County on Lee include the charges of aggravated assault (five counts), grand theft of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery, fleeing to elude, attempted armed robbery, armed kidnapping and attempted murder, said Amanda Hunter with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.