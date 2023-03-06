DASHER — A Florida driver was killed March 1 in an accident in Lowndes County.
At 5:37 a.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Johnston Road, a GSP statement said.
The first vehicle was heading east on Johnston Street making a left turn onto U.S. 41, while the second car was heading north on U.S. 41, the statement said. The second car hit the first car; the driver of the second car — Israel Meijia, 52, of Jennings, Fla. — died from his injuries at South Georgia Medical Center, the state patrol said.
