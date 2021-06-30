Fla. child murder suspect caught in Tift County

TIFTON — Authorities captured a suspect in Tift County wanted in the murder of a child in Florida, reports show.
Joshua Manns, 25, was found on Plantation Drive in Chula at about 12:20 p.m., June 28, according to a booking report from the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
Manns had been sought since June 11 in connection with the death of Jameson Nance, 3, in West Melbourne, Fla., said a statement from the West Melbourne Police Department. Manns’ relationship with Nance, if any, is not clear.
He originally faced a charge of child neglect with great bodily harm, but that was later changed to charges of first degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse, the statement said.
He is being held without bond in the Tift County Jail awaiting extradition to Brevard County, Fla., the police said.
The United States Marshal Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the Tift County Sheriff’s Office in finding Manns; the Marshals Service had received a tip he was in Tift County staying with relatives, the police statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
