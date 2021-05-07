VALDOSTA — A Tallahassee, Fla.-based banking firm has taken over a financial-advising business headquartered in Lowndes County.
Capital City Bank Group Inc. announced May 3 it had acquired most of the assets of Strategic Wealth Group, 2419 Andover Drive.
A subsidiary of Capital Bank acquired Strategic Wealth — now known as Capital City Strategic Wealth — and will be led by William L. Moor Jr., the current president of Capital City Investments and Capital City Trust Company, according to a Capital City Bank Group statement.
Three senior partners of Strategic Wealth Group — Teddy W. Welch Sr., James L. Joiner IV and Paul L. Bridges III — will continue as officers of Capital City Wealth Group, which will keep operating from Valdosta, the statement said.
The acquisition adds five wealth-management offices in Albany, Colquitt, Moultrie, Pelham and Valdosta to Capital City Bank’s 57 full-service banking offices in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
