VALDOSTA — In Lowndes County’s only contested county-level race, incumbent Coroner Austin Fiveash had a solid lead Tuesday night.
Fiveash, the Republican candidate, led Democratic challenger John Hogan by 25,462 votes to 18,322, according to unofficial totals. That amounts to 58.15% of the vote for Fiveash and 41.85% for Hogan.
“Thank you to the voters of Lowndes County,” Fiveash said late Tuesday. “This just goes to show you that signs don’t vote. You have got to get out and be a part of your community.”
His opponent, Hogan, is a Valdosta businessman, former deputy coroner and one-time hospital dialysis technician.
Fiveash attended Valdosta Technical College (now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College) and had 10 years experience in the EMS service.
He was first elected to the position in 2016.
Fiveash said he has “a lot of plans for the next four years” as coroner.
“I look forward to working with (Lowndes County Manager) Paige Dukes and the board of commissioners to expand the coroner’s office and expand service to the citizens,” he said.
