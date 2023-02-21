VALDOSTA — Last Friday night the Lowndes Vikings were crowned region champions for the second year in a row, but they aren’t done with awards just yet.
The All-Region 1-7A teams and awards have recently been released, and once again Lowndes has players littered throughout.
Darmarcus Black — Sr. Forward — Player of the Year
Region champion, leading scorer, and POY are a few of the accomplishments Black has accrued throughout his senior campaign.
With averages of 15.5 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game he has been the best player for Lowndes nearly every time he stepped out onto the court.
He’s made drastic improvements from just last year. His ball handling is a lot more secure. He’s raised his 3-point percentage from 20% to 32%. He’s raised his free throw percentage from 55% to 72%.
Black is a more complete player, and his efforts have yielded results both for his team and for himself.
Sam Shoptaw — So. Guard — Impact Player of the Year
One of the words head coach Reshon Benjamin uses to describe Shoptaw the most is impact.
Last year Shoptaw was primarily used as a spark plug off the bench, but showed a knack for playmaking and was a steady presence even as a freshman.
Coming into this year his role was completely changed. Now he had to be an initiator of the offense and a playmaker for others and himself. He’s shown some flashes all year of the phenomenal playmaker he can be.
From off-hand, three-quarter court passes straight into the shooters pocket to finding a window at the last minute he does it all.
He, like Black, has also become a more efficient player. His field goal percentage has gone from 45% to 54%, his 3-point percentage from 33% to 47%, and his free throw percentage from 50% to 82%.
Shoptaw’s high school career has only just started, he’s got a promising couple of years ahead of him.
Landon New — Sr. Forward — All-Region First Team
Much like Shoptaw was thrown into a new role this year, New was thrown directly into the fire.
For much of his high school career he’s been a spot up forward in the corner. This year coach Benjamin asked him to be a presence inside on both sides of the ball with his 6-foot-7 frame.
The beginning of the year didn’t go as smoothly as most would have hoped, as he appeared uncomfortable being a physical player on the block.
As the season went on, however, he embraced and thrived at times in this new role.
He uses his long frame to make defensive plays even if his defensive assignment gets behind him. Offensively he looks more comfortable in the post with his up-and-under moves, turnaround jumpers, and all-around smooth play.
He’s also maintained his ability to pop out to the 3-point line and even improved on it, as he’s doubled his 3-point percentage from last year at 42%. His field goal percentage has also improved from 37% to 53% this year.
Ruben Compton — Jr. Forward — All-Region Second Team
If you were to make a checklist of what a player needs to be a ‘sharpshooter,’ Compton checks all those boxes.
Lowndes definitely has no shortage of shooters, but Compton is the shooter.
Out of 126 shots that he’s taken this season, 120 of those have been from beyond the arc. He made 49 of those attempts to shoot 41% from three this season.
But it’s not just the efficiency on his attempts that makes him so dangerous, it’s everything else that’s responsible for it.
He has a lightning quick release that even the quickest of close-outs struggle to contest. He’s 6-foot-5 so he’s often taller than his matchups on the wing. But his most dangerous weapon is his relocation.
Lowndes loves to push the pace on the fast break, and Compton is nearly always the first one out when they get those opportunities. By the time the defense realizes he’s already been in the corner for several seconds. With Shoptaw passing him the ball the two will be a dangerous combo next season.
Head Coach Reshon Benjamin — Coach of the Year
Last, but certainly not least, for the awards is head coach Reshon Benjamin. This is Benjamin’s second year in a row winning the award, and in two totally different circumstances.
Last year, he had a senior laden team that ran through the region and finished with a 23-3 record.
This year, he had to help this team find their new identity behind new leaders Black and Shoptaw.
There were certainly struggles in the beginning as players were adjusting to their new roles on essentially a new team. But towards the end of the year, Lowndes has put up some spectacular performances that led to its back-to-back region championships, this year marking their third ever.
Honorable Mentions
Lowndes had three honorable mentions for the All-Region teams: Senior guard Romulus Khalil, junior guard Jeremiah Henderson and junior guard Keyshawn Arthur.
