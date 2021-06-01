Five displaced by Fresno Street fire

VALDOSTA — Five people were displaced by a structure fire Saturday night, officials said.
At 11:59 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1600 block of Fresno Street, city officials said in a statement.
The first fire unit arrived on scene in less than six minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the residence. The fire was extinguished within eight minutes, the statement said.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a cooking fire, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
