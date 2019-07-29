VALDOSTA — Police have made arrests in a pair of recent robbery cases.
In the first incident, officers responded to the 800 block of Marion Street at 10:54 p.m. Friday, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. The victim said that while walking down the street, three people asked him for money.
They started hitting him and took cash from him, the statement said.
Two suspects ran while a third was seen entering a nearby home, police said. Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.
Devion Devante Smith, 20, and Dalvin Deguan Smith, 22, were each charged with robbery by force-felony, the police statement said.
“We are proud of our officers' response in this case; to respond so quickly the offenders did not have time to leave the area is very impressive,” said police Lt. Scottie Johns.
In the second incident, officers went to the Burger King in the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, a police statement said.
An employee told officers a man approached her with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving in an automobile. A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was issued, and a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped the vehicle. A suspect fled on foot but was apprehended, the statement said.
The money and the handgun were recovered, police said.
Issac Hill, 20, was charged with armed robbery-felony, possession of firearm by a convicted felon-felony and obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; Bobbie Hughley, 17, and Jovi Hughley, 21, were each charged with party to the crime of armed robbery-felony, the police statement said.
The Hughleys were in the vehicle at the robbery and the traffic stop while Hill was identified as the suspected gunman, police said.
“This was an example of the police department, sheriff’s department and 911 dispatch working in unity to bring these dangerous criminals to justice,” Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
