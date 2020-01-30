LAKE PARK – Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out sponsors the Time Out Fishing Tournament, 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Feb. 8, at 5630 Grassy Pond Road.
The GA Boy Tournament Trail hosts.
Entry fees are $60 per boat with a $10 Grassy Pond cost. There is a five-fish limit and a 12-inch size limit, according to organizers.
Proceeds benefit ACTO and its efforts to provide respite to caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s.
“It is the first time that ACTO has been involved with a fishing tournament,” said Ann-Walker Smith, agency executive director. “It gives those outdoorsmen a chance to help us with our agency, as well, as a chance to have fun.”
A valid Georgia fishing license is required for the event.
There is a four-ounce penalty on dead fish weighed in. No live bait can be used, only artificial bait.
A life vest is required when the boat motor is engaged.
Prizes are available for first, second and third places.
Raffle items include a rod and reel, a goodie bag and coolers.
Admission tickets are $2 per person, three for $5, six for $10 and 12 for $20.
Call (229) 245-9094 for more information.
