LAKE PARK – Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out recently held its Second Annual “Time Out for Fishing” tournament at Grassy Pond.
The Georgia Boys Tournament Trail hosted the event for ACTO again this year, organizers said in a statement.
"It was a rainy morning and the weather was cold and dreary," organizers said. "That did not stop the fishermen from coming out to support our great cause. There was such a sweet spirit among all the fishermen and they gave it their best shot."
Brandon Smith and his team handled the weigh in and collected fees. Many local businesses gave prizes for the raffles.
ACTO raised about $1,050.
"We were pleased with that amount and it was a little more than our first tournament last year," organizers said. "A big thank you goes to everyone who helped with this event and who came out to fish."
The prize for the biggest fish caught went to Bryce Bullard with a 4-pound, 12-ounce bass. The second-place big fish went to Luke Cocke.
First-place team was Cocke and Richard Peterson with a total fish weight of 11 pounds, 15 ounces.
Second-place team was Smith and Joe Eunice with a total fish weight of 10 pounds, 15 ounces.
Third-place team was Mike Jackson and Steve Schmidt with a total fish weight of 10 pounds, seven ounces.
All fish were released immediately after the weigh-in.
ACTO is a nonprofit organization caring for people suffering with any type of dementia or those too frail to stay home alone.
"We give our clients plenty of tender love and care. They are fed breakfast and hot well-balanced lunch," ACTO representatives said. "We provide a social time for them with parties, music, reminiscent therapy and games. This give their caregivers a much needed time out but yet knowing their loved one is being cared for in a loving environment. We are happy to say we provide 'the home away from home.'"
More information, contact ACTO, (229) 245-9094, Ann Walker-Smith, director.
