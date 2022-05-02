VALDOSTA – Sponsored by the Westside Committee, Valdosta Police Department, Kemet Universal, Kings United and Prince Hall Masonic Lodge No. 19, the first Westside reunion is scheduled 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at John W. Saunders Park, River Street.
The purpose of the event is to hold "a community day of sharing and caring to give back to our youth – our future – and our elders – the ones who lead the way and are the keepers of wisdom," organizers said in a statement.
There will be face painting, bounce houses, sack racing, basketball tournament, free food, music and a day of fellowship, they added.
For more information, contact Eddie Koonce at (229) 740-1916.
