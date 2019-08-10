VALDOSTA – Valdosta First United Methodist Church is using Homecoming Days to kick off a new mission.
"We have worked over the past few months to develop a new purpose statement which is – 'Alive Together in Christ: Loving, Growing and Serving,'" said Cindy Lovan, director of children's music and church organist.
"We have thoughtfully put together our core values. We want to share this fresh vision and renewed vitality of our church. One way to accomplish this would be by having former pastors and musicians back with us and invite everyone to come together for a pair of Homecoming Days – connecting our past with our future."
Homecoming Days include:
Homecoming Music Days, Aug. 18. During the 11 a.m. service and for a full concert at 3 p.m., Paid in Full, a gospel trio from Mississippi makes its 19th appearance at First United Methodist Church, said Kenji Bolden, director of music ministries at the church.
The group's hits include “I Could Sing About Heaven,” “New Shoes” and “More Than Amazing.”
During the 11 a.m., Aug. 18, service, Lester Williams will share memories. Williams is the former music minister who served First United Methodist Church downtown for 21 years before retiring after 60-plus years in the ministry. Tony Crosby, former organist, will give the sermon.
Immediately following the 3 p.m., Aug. 18, Paid in Full concert, the church hosts an ice cream social.
Homecoming Days, former pastors, Aug. 25. Former First United Methodist Church pastors Mike McAfee, 1989-97, Wayne Moseley, 1997-2001, and Charles Adams, 2002-05, will return for Homecoming Days, said Laura Leonard, congregational care & visitation. The Rev. Whit Byram is the current pastor.
A dinner follows the pastors reunion service, she said.
All events are scheduled for the Valdosta First United Methodist Church, 220 N. Patterson St. The public is welcome to attend all events, organizers said. More information: Call (229) 242-4050.
