VALDOSTA — Lowndes County’s first responders are taking precautions when it comes to the public and the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is stressing sanitation, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Monday.
“We’ve got hand cleaner, Clorox wipes, all that sort of thing,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of this stuff anyway.”
At the Lowndes County Jail, everyone entering the facility is being screened, the sheriff said. Paulk said the jail was still allowing visitation. The jail uses video conferencing for visits, so the virus “doesn’t really affect us at all” in that respect, he said.
The jail’s medical office is conducting screenings for coronavirus cases, Paulk said. In the event deputies have to take someone to South Georgia Medical Center’s emergency room, the hospital wants screenings done in the parking lot before bringing someone into the building, the sheriff said.
The coronavirus scare has had another unusual impact: the sheriff’s office has become a daycare.
With schools closed, the sheriff’s office is using its staff training rooms to keep children for county workers who have nowhere else to drop off the kids, Paulk said. School resource officers, now having no school to work in, are watching over the children, he said.
“This is for all county workers who need somewhere to keep the kids, not just our own department,” the sheriff said. Meals are also being provided to the children, he said.
Special staffing plans are in place to make sure the sheriff’s office has enough personnel even if COVID-19 hits the department particularly hard, Paulk said. “We have personnel we can move around,” he said.
At the hospital, ambulance crews are taking precautions when dealing with the public. Emergency medical technicians are wearing N95 respirator masks and screening patients using Centers for Disease Control guidelines to determine if they need surgical masks, said Erika J. Bennett, spokeswoman for SGMC.
The City of Valdosta is also taking precautions against the virus.
“We are following the safety and preventative precautions set out by the Department of Health, along with following our protocols for universal precautions. As for manpower and staffing, we have policies and procedures in place that ensure we have personnel to handle the calls for service,” said Ashlyn Johnson, city spokeswoman.
The CDC guidelines for law enforcement dealing with coronavirus prevention include:
– Staying at least six feet away from someone, if possible.
– Proper hand hygiene, including not touching the face with unwashed hands.
– Having EMTs assess anyone who might be a COVID-19 carrier.
– Making sure only people with proper protection touch a suspect who may have the virus.
Both Valdosta police and fire departments are functioning “regularly,” Johnson said.
