VALDOSTA – Grocery store chains have announced special shopping hours for first-responders and health care workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Sam’s Club hero hours are 8-10 a.m. Sundays, which started April 19 and continue until further notice, per a statement on its website. The hours are also reserved for Sam’s Club associates.
Shoppers will receive masks as they enter the store, according to the statement. Sam’s Club is located at 450 Norman Drive.
Winn-Dixie, 3200 N. Ashley St., has an hour that began March 30 and is held 8-9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, according to its website.
Publix will hold its first-responder and hospital staff hours from 8-9 p.m. Thursdays and 7-8 a.m. Friday mornings, according to its website.
Publix has two Valdosta locations: 1741 Gornto Road and 3330 Inner Perimeter Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.