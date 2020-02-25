VALDOSTA – Clyattville Elementary School reached Destination AG.
"Destination AG is a half-day program featuring multiple learning stations on agriculture and natural resource topics," according to its official website.
The field trip provided Clyattville Elementary School first graders hands-on experiences as they learned about the basic needs of plants and animals, school officials said.
"CES students were overjoyed to participate in this adventure," school officials said.
The field trip to Destination AG in Tifton exposed students to learning experiences that cannot be duplicated within the walls of the regular classroom, school officials said.
