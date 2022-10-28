Dansby Swanson may not possess the star power that Freddie Freeman has, but his popularity with Atlanta Braves fans is just as high. That is what makes this offseason so intriguing for the shortstop and Braves management.
Would general manager Alex Anthopolous dare to let another longtime fan favorite walk away? It is the biggest offseason question mark for a team that just captured its fifth straight National League East Division title, is just a year removed from a World Series championship and should be one of the favorites to contend for another World Series title in 2023 and the foreseeable future.
Swanson’s value surged in 2022 following a long-awaited breakthrough season for the former No. 1 pick with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He batted .277 with 25 homers and 96 RBIs; the latter stat was a career high. He also scored 99 runs. But to be fair, Swanson also struck out 182 times, by far a career high. It followed a 166-strikeout campaign in 2021. While strikeouts are almost a rite of passage now for big leaguers as much as it has become the norm, a season of almost 200 Ks is incredibly bad, especially for someone who batted in the No. 2 position.
Swanson is also a very good defender. Everyone remembers the incredible over-the-shoulder catch he made in the second game of the Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. He committed just eight errors, while playing in the middle of the infield this season.
But without a doubt, Swanson’s biggest value is his popularity and how he resonates with Braves fans. It may rival that of when Freeman played first base for the Braves. Swanson is incredibly beloved due in large part to him being from the Atlanta area. He also plays with an intensity and passion for the game that fans appreciate.
But that does not guarantee a return to Atlanta. If Freeman’s departure last year has taught us anything, it’s that no one is guaranteed a spot on the roster. No matter if they’re likely a Hall of Famer, like Freeman is, or if they are from the local community and is a fan favorite, like Swanson.
It is a wait and see game at the moment. But at the rate Anthopolous was handing out contract extensions during the season (see Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider), one has to wonder if Anthopolous sees the surplus of shortstops on this year’s free agent market and eyes better value elsewhere.
Freddie Freeman’s departure last year provided shock value. If Swanson leaves, it would not be a surprise to this journalist. Disappointed yes, surprised no.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.