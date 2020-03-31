VALDOSTA – First Commerce announced an initiative to start a wave of support for locally owned businesses in the communities it serves.
Under the #LocalStrong initiative, First Commerce distributed more than $4,000 among more than 150 employees to spend with local businesses in their community between March 27-29.
The launch of #LocalStrong sought to support local businesses feeling the impact of closures related to COVID-19 and inspire a wave of support from other businesses and individuals, company representatives said.
As a local credit union serving more than 55,000 consumer and business members across South Georgia and North Florida, "First Commerce continues to understand the vital role small businesses play in fueling our local economy," they said.
“As the impact of the coronavirus continues to unfold, we are deeply committed to serving our team members, members, local businesses and communities through these difficult times and beyond – and we realize they need a wave of support right now,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce chief executive officer. “We are rooted in our communities and wanted to find a meaningful way to let local businesses know we are still here for them. This initiative is a win-win-win since it not only helps those businesses who keep our local economy strong, but also empowers our team members to give back to their community in a way that is meaningful and safe at the same time.”
As part of #LocalStrong, First Commerce employees could use the $25 deposited into each of their accounts to purchase goods, services, gift cards or gift certificates from a locally owned business either online or on the phone to help them, their families, their neighbors and others already feeling the impact of COVID-19.
In observance of Centers for Disease Center guidelines for social distancing and current municipal orders, employees were encouraged not to physically visit a business location to make their purchase, but are asked to do so online or on the phone with businesses such as restaurants, bakeries, cleaning services, lawn care, hardware stores, book stores, hairdressers, pet sitting services, subscriptions to support community-based publications and journalists, and many others.
Or employees could choose to donate their purchase to an individual in need, or a local organization that serves vulnerable or at-risk populations.
First Commerce officials said they hope the initiative will start a movement of similar support by inspiring other organizations and people to follow suit with their own creative ways to support locally owned businesses.
“Our communities are facing challenges unlike anything we have seen before,” Homison said. “In line with the credit union cooperative structure, we know when we all work together, we can accomplish great things. This initiative is one small way that we can help make a difference.”
In addition to the #LocalStrong initiative, last week, First Commerce quickly rolled out local relief efforts for both consumer and business members, including providing automatic one-month loan deferrals on qualified First Commerce loans, quick emergency relief loans for current First Commerce members and waiving fees on certain transactions, bank representatives said.
The FCCU Foundation offers free financial education to anyone through short interactive courses on a wide variety of financial topics. For complete details on First Commerce’s response and how it is responding to COVID-19, visit the dedicated web page at www.FirstCommerceCU.org/COVID19.
