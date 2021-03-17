VALDOSTA – For the fourth year in a row, First Commerce Credit Union sponsored the annual Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce awards dinner.
Attendance at the event was split between in-person and virtual participants who gathered to "honor and recognize the achievements and resilience of Valdosta’s business community during an incredibly challenging year," chamber officials said in a statement.
“We recognize that businesses faced tremendous challenges this year. As a credit union that has always supported the communities we serve, we believed it was important to partner with the chamber again to ensure this event would take place and recognize the important contributions local businesses bring to the local economy,” said Garrett Copeland, First Commerce Valdosta market executive. “It truly is an honor to be part of this event and celebrate the success of local businesses.”
In partnership with the chamber, First Commerce has supported the Small Business of the Month program to honor the successes of local businesses throughout the Lowndes County area.
Additionally, First Commerce has stepped up to help small businesses through its participation in the Paycheck Protection Program initiated through the federal CARES Act, chamber officials said. In the past year, First Commerce has provided more than $9 million in PPP funds to more than 200 business members and employers across South Georgia and North Florida.
