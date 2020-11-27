VALDOSTA – The Credit Union National Association announced First Commerce Credit Union as first-place winner of the 2020 Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for its #LocalStrong initiative, which was launched at the onset of the pandemic to support local businesses.
The Dora Maxwell Award is presented annually to credit unions for outstanding social responsibility projects in their communities, organizers said in a statement.
First Commerce received top honors among credit unions across the country in the $250 million to $1 billion asset size category. First Commerce was the only credit union in Florida and Georgia to be recognized this year, organizers said.
From its start in Tallahassee, where First Commerce is headquartered, the #LocalStrong initiative created a wave of support spreading across the U.S. and into Canada helping to infuse more than $1 million into local economies during a time of great need.
"Upon launching #LocalStrong, First Commerce quickly challenged other credit unions, businesses and organizations to join the movement by implementing similar programs," organizers said. "Each time, they accepted."
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions and the Southeastern Credit Union Foundation also accepted and helped take #LocalStrong "to a whole new level by launching a regional program to match funds of participating credit unions across Florida, Georgia and Alabama," organizers said. "From there, #LocalsStrong took off, moving across the United States and into Canada."
“It is truly an honor for First Commerce to be recognized for our #LocalStrong initiative,” said Cecilia Homison, First Commerce chief executive officer. “This effort exemplifies what First Commerce and our team members stand for – people helping people. #LocalStrong was a meaningful way for us to give back and let small businesses know we are always here for them. The most inspiring part of #LocalStrong was how personal it became for our team. They jumped in to help the people and organizations they knew needed it most.”
First Commerce created #LocalStrong in March as communities began closing down in response to the pandemic leaving many small business owners struggling to stay afloat.
"The #LocalStrong initiative provided immediate, local support for small businesses. The idea was simple," organizers said. "First Commerce empowered its team members to make purchases online or over the phone from locally owned businesses by giving them each $25 to purchase a product, service or gift card/gift certificate from a favorite local business.
"Team members could then choose to donate their purchases to a local organization or individual in need. The first wave was so successful, First Commerce funded a second wave for its 200 team members. Ultimately, First Commerce provided nearly $10,000 in support to communities across North Florida and South Georgia."
As one of many team efforts inspired by #LocalStrong, First Commerce team members at the Valdosta location pooled their #LocalStrong dollars to purchase four dozen cupcakes from Small Cakes Cupcakery. Team members delivered them to Langdale Place, a long-term residential facility.
CUNA’s National Awards Committee selects the 2020 recipients from the winning entries submitted by their local credit union trade associations. This is the first time First Commerce has won a First Place National Dora Maxwell award. In previous years, First Commerce has received recognition from CUNA and LSCU for internal programs to assist team members, community service and financial literacy, as well as its MyWay checking account designed for young adults age 18-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.