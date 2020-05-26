SAVANNAH – The College of Consultors of the Diocese of Savannah has elected the Rev. Daniel F. Firmin to serve as diocesan administrator.
He will oversee the activities of the diocese until a new bishop is appointed by the Pope, church officials said in a statement.
“I am humbled and blessed by this appointment,” Firmin said. “I ask for your prayers and support as the College of Consultors and I move into this next chapter for our diocese.”
When the office of bishop becomes vacant – as happened May 6, when Savannah’s former Bishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv. was installed as Archbishop of Atlanta – the College of Consultors of the diocese elects a diocesan administrator.
The College of Consultors consists of priests of the diocese who were chosen by their bishop to act as special advisors. They will also assist the new diocesan administrator with the governance of the diocese, church officials said.
Notification of the election was sent to the Holy See via the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.
Once an administrator has accepted the election, he is immediately bound by the obligations of the office. He acts in the stead of a diocesan bishop unless the law or the nature of the act provides otherwise (i.e., if the diocesan administrator is not a bishop, he cannot perform any sanctifying functions flowing from episcopal orders).
There is no limit to the length of time the diocesan administrator may serve, and he can only be removed by the Holy See. His function ceases once a new bishop takes possession of the diocese, church officials said.
Firmin served as vicar general of the Diocese of Savannah from July 2013 until May 6. He also served as chancellor for six years. He completed his licentiate in canon law at The Catholic University of America. From his ordination as a priest of the Diocese of Savannah on June 5, 2004, he served for two years as a parochial vicar at St. Joseph parish in Macon.
He attended seminary at the Pontifical North American College in Rome where he received his bachelor’s in sacred theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University after graduating with a B.A. in humanities and catholic culture from the Franciscan University of Steubenville in 2000.
After his ordination, his assignments as a priest include St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon, The Catholic University of America and 10 years in residence at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist while serving as chancellor and then vicar general for the Diocese of Savannah.
On Feb. 27, 2017, he assumed administration of St. Michael parish on Tybee Island. Presently, he serves as pastor of St. James the Less parish in Savannah.
For more information, see http://diosav.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.