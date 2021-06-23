Firm raises $55K for food bank

VALDOSTA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced that Coleman Talley law firm won the medium-firm category in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy competition, an annual statewide effort among the legal community to raise money for Georgia’s food banks.
Coleman Talley raised $54,750 for Second Harvest of South Georgia, which is the equivalent of 440,000 meals, according to a statement from the AG's office. The 2021 effort is another record-breaking total for the firm at a time when food banks are still experiencing increased demand due to COVID-19, AG representatives said.
"Thanks to generous contributions from attorneys, staff, clients and friends, Coleman Talley achieved its 10th consecutive win and surpassed cumulative donations of more than a quarter of a million dollars to the food bank since the onset of the competition in 2012," according to the statement.
“Coleman Talley is a proud supporter of Second Harvest of South Georgia in their fight against hunger throughout our region,” said Bill Holland, a partner who has been a Second Harvest of South Georgia board member for more than 20 years. “Their hunger-relief programs are invaluable to the community and make a monumental difference in the lives of others each day. The true winners of the Legal Food Frenzy are the food banks and the hard-working Georgians they serve.”
Georgia’s legal community in total raised a record-breaking $936,883 during the 10th annual event, sponsored by the Georgia Food Bank Association, the Young Lawyers Division and the Attorney General's office. The two-week competition generated the equivalent of 3.75 million meals that food banks can use to distribute to hungry kids, seniors and families. A total of 210 law firms and legal organizations competed in the 2021 event.
