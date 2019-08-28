VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is looking to regain the Battle of the Badges crown against police officials.
Recently losing to the Valdosta Police Department in the Guns vs. Hoses Blood Drive, VFD will face off against the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit in a rib-eating challenge.
The main event is 5:30 p.m., Sept. 9, at Texas Roadhouse; but from 5-9 p.m., 10 percent of check proceeds will benefit the winning department.
Sgt. Herb Bennett of the sheriff’s office said winning funds will benefit the K-9 unit directly.
Ashlyn Becton, city public information officer, said proceeds will assist with the VFD’s Christmas youth programs, such as Shop with a Firefighter, should the department win.
“Two great causes no matter which one wins,” she said.
Bennett said he believes the friendly competition between the two departments helps build camaraderie.
Details are on an event Facebook page at Battle of the Badges-Rib Eating Challenge.
